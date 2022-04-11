After-school program locater service launched for Nashville parents and children

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper launched an initiative to provide what he calls an after-school program locator service late last week.

In a press statement announcing the effort, Cooper cites the heavy toll the pandemic has taken on childhood learning and mental health.

The mayor is asking area charities that serve children to provide updated information about their out-of-school offerings.

The San Francisco based non-profit FUSE is providing the city with a full-time coordinator for the after school program database.

If your organization provides out-of-school activities, Mayor Cooper urges you to fill out the survey located here.