© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

After-school program locater service launched for Nashville parents and children

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 11, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT
220411 fuse corp logo.jpg
fusecorps.org
/
The group Fuse Corps is partnering with Nashville to provide an after-school activity locater service for Metro parents and children.

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper launched an initiative to provide what he calls an after-school program locator service late last week.

In a press statement announcing the effort, Cooper cites the heavy toll the pandemic has taken on childhood learning and mental health.

The mayor is asking area charities that serve children to provide updated information about their out-of-school offerings.

The San Francisco based non-profit FUSE is providing the city with a full-time coordinator for the after school program database.

If your organization provides out-of-school activities, Mayor Cooper urges you to fill out the survey located here.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne