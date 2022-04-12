© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Court rejects DNA evidence petition by Tennessee death row inmate

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 12, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT
220405 OSCAR SMITH MUG SHOT.jpg
TDOC
/
Tenn. Death Row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee court has declined to reopen the case of a death row inmate scheduled to be executed this month.

Oscar Smith filed the motion to reopen last week after DNA from an unknown person was detected on one of the murder weapons.

In a Monday order, a Davidson County Criminal Court judge says the evidence of Smith’s guilt is overwhelming and the DNA evidence does not tip the scales in the direction of innocence.

Smith is scheduled to die by lethal injection on April 21.

He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her two teenage sons, Jason and Chad Burnett, at their Nashville home on Oct. 1, 1989.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne