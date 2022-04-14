© 2022 WMOT
News

A new COVID-19 surge may be underway here in Tennessee.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 14, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
Tennessee new COVID-19 cases by health report as of 4/9/22.

(Mike Osborne) — New data released Wednesday by state health officials shows most COVID-19 metrics turned higher this past week.

New infection counts, active cases, deaths and hospitalizations were all up during the week that ended this past Saturday.

At this point, the total number of cases being reported is still quite low. For example, there were just over 2,000 new infections reported last week. Compare that to mid-January when nearly 12,000 new infections were recorded in a single, seven-day period.

Higher COVID-19 numbers are being reported nationwide, with the latest BA-2 strain of the virus accounting for more than 80 percent of all cases.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
