State: Residency law too late to remove Trump-backed hopeful

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has allowed legislation imposing residency requirements on most U.S. House and Senate hopefuls to become law without his signature.

However, the rule won’t achieve some Republican lawmakers' goal of nudging at least one GOP candidate backed by President Donald Trump off the primary ballot.

The Tennessee secretary of state's office says the requirement allowed to become law Wednesday does not apply retroactively to candidates who met last week's qualification deadline.

That includes Trump-endorsed Morgan Ortagus. She is among a dozen GOP candidates seeking the seat.

Challenges have also been filed under state Republican Party bylaws seeking to oust Ortagus, Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee from the race over voting record requirements.