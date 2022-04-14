© 2022 WMOT
State: Residency law too late to remove Trump-backed hopeful

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published April 14, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
Morgan Ortagus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has allowed legislation imposing residency requirements on most U.S. House and Senate hopefuls to become law without his signature.

However, the rule won’t achieve some Republican lawmakers' goal of nudging at least one GOP candidate backed by President Donald Trump off the primary ballot.

The Tennessee secretary of state's office says the requirement allowed to become law Wednesday does not apply retroactively to candidates who met last week's qualification deadline.

That includes Trump-endorsed Morgan Ortagus. She is among a dozen GOP candidates seeking the seat.

Challenges have also been filed under state Republican Party bylaws seeking to oust Ortagus, Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee from the race over voting record requirements.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
