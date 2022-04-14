Tennessee anti-LGBTQ marriage bill dead for annual session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican lawmaker’s push to create a new marriage contract specifically designed to exclude same-sex couples is dead for this year’s annual legislative session amid concerns expressed by both Republicans and Democrats.

Rep. Tom Leatherwood moved the legislation to summer study with the vote of a House committee Wednesday.

Critics decried the bill as an unconstitutional effort to circumvent the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage.

Supporters argued the measure is needed to give religious officials, couples and others opposed to gay marriage an option that wouldn’t conflict with their beliefs.

The bill gained national attention because it initially failed to include a minimum age. Lawmakers amended one into the bill later.