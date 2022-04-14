© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee anti-LGBTQ marriage bill dead for annual session

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 14, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
220406 bowling leatherwood official photos.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
The "common law" marriage bill was sponsored by Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) and State Rep. Tom Leatherwood (R-Arlington).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican lawmaker’s push to create a new marriage contract specifically designed to exclude same-sex couples is dead for this year’s annual legislative session amid concerns expressed by both Republicans and Democrats.

Rep. Tom Leatherwood moved the legislation to summer study with the vote of a House committee Wednesday.

Critics decried the bill as an unconstitutional effort to circumvent the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage.

Supporters argued the measure is needed to give religious officials, couples and others opposed to gay marriage an option that wouldn’t conflict with their beliefs.

The bill gained national attention because it initially failed to include a minimum age. Lawmakers amended one into the bill later.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
