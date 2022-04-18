© 2022 WMOT
News

Amid false 2020 claims, Tennessee and other GOP states eye voting system upgrades

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 18, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election security experts for years have urged states to replace outdated voting machines.

They say systems that include a paper record of every ballot cast would mean that any disputed results can be verified. Most took that path, but six states did not, most of them Republican-led.

But with false claims still swirling around the 2020 presidential election, some GOP voters don't trust voting machines. Responding to those concerns, many Republican lawmakers are coming around on the switch-out.

Of the six states, Mississippi and Indiana plan to have a paper trail by the 2024 presidential election, with similar legislation pending in Tennessee.

