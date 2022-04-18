© 2022 WMOT
News

Tenn. death row inmate to die Thursday, latest appeal denied

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 18, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT
220405 OSCAR SMITH MUG SHOT.jpg
TDOC
/
Tenn. Death Row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An appellate court has denied a Tennessee death row inmate’s request to reopen his case after unknown DNA was found.

The Tennessean reports the state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled late Thursday that 71-year-old Oscar Smith didn't provide evidence that he is innocent of the murders of three people.

Smith’s attorney earlier Thursday sought a stay of execution from the Tennessee Supreme Court so the lower court could consider the request. The motion for a state of execution was still pending Friday afternoon.

Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection April 21. He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her sons in 1989. He has maintained that he is innocent.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
