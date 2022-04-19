© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee high court won't hear inmate appeal as execution looms

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 19, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
220405 OSCAR SMITH MUG SHOT.jpg
TDOC
/
Tenn. Death Row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of an inmate facing execution this week who sought to have his case reopened after an unknown person's DNA was found on one of the murder weapons.

The one-sentence order Monday comes as the state prepares to execute 72-year-old Oscar Smith by lethal injection Thursday.

He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her sons in 1989. He has maintained that he is innocent.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled last week that Smith didn’t provide evidence that he is innocent of the murders of three people.

Smith has also asked the state Supreme Court to halt his execution date.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne