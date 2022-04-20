Police arrest man accused in Maury County stabbing deaths of parents

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man has been charged in the stabbing deaths of his parents.

News outlets cited a statement from the Columbia Police Department in reporting that 27-year-old Demondra Gaines was arrested Tuesday night on charges of murder, aggravated assault resulting in death and theft of a vehicle.

Police say the bodies of Christopher and Katrina Gaines were found Monday in their Columbia home with multiple stab wounds and evidence at the scene pointed to the suspect.

Officials say Gaines was caught at a motel in Memphis with a car that was reported stolen.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

