Police arrest man accused in Maury County stabbing deaths of parents

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
220420 demondra gains wanted poster.jpg
CPD
/
Wanted poster issued by Columbia, Tenn. Police following the April 18, 2022 stabbing deaths of Christopher and Katrina Gaines.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man has been charged in the stabbing deaths of his parents.

News outlets cited a statement from the Columbia Police Department in reporting that 27-year-old Demondra Gaines was arrested Tuesday night on charges of murder, aggravated assault resulting in death and theft of a vehicle.

Police say the bodies of Christopher and Katrina Gaines were found Monday in their Columbia home with multiple stab wounds and evidence at the scene pointed to the suspect.

Officials say Gaines was caught at a motel in Memphis with a car that was reported stolen.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
