COVID-19 cases surging again, new infections up 29 percent in 2 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — The latest numbers provided by the State Department of Health show Tennessee’s reported new COVID-19 infections continue to grow.

The state’s omicron surge peaked mid-January and new case counts have fallen steadily over the week’s since.

But new cases began rising again the first of this month. Reported new infections have jumped 29 percent over the past two weeks.

However, the total number of new infections remains among the lowest reported since the pandemic began two years ago.

This past week, some 2200 Tennesseans were diagnosed virus positive. Compare that to mid-January when more than 117,000 new infections were reported in a single, seven-day period.

