MPD: 'urging residents not to confront car burglars' after gunfire exchanged

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Murfreesboro Police are asking residents to avoid confronting car burglars after suspected thieves and a vehicle owner exchanged gunfire this past weekend.

A Neyland Way homeowner confronted two men breaking into a neighbor's car early Sunday morning.

The burglars fired shots at the homeowner and the man fired back. There were no apparent injuries.

Shots were also fired at a second Murfreesboro resident earlier this month after he confronted a suspected car burglar.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid confrontations and call police if they catch burglars in the act.

MPD says there’s been a rash of more than 100 car burglaries in Murfreesboro since the First of March.

