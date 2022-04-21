New live music venue nearing completion in Madison
(Mike Osborne) -- A new, live music venue is nearing completion in Madison.
In a press statement released Thursday, developers of Timberhawk Hall said their aim is to create an “elevated live music experience through bespoke surroundings.”
Timberhawk Hall will reportedly boast a hand-hewn stone exterior, custom art by local artisans, reclaimed timbers from Montana to grace the interior, art glass windows from Germany, and a “world-class sound system.” The Madison venue is being developed by brothers Duncan, Fred and Patrick Kennedy.
The press release quotes Hall President and Co-Founder Fred Kennedy saying the facility is designed to “create a dynamic playground for established and emerging artists, where the whole community feels welcome.”
The venue will reportedly be able to host nearly a 1,000 guests, artists and staffers for shows. The facility will also include a beer garden and a two-story green room for musical guests.
Timberhawk Hall’s unusual name was inspired, according to developers, by a hawk that began perching on the peak of the venue’s outsized timber rafters during construction. The hawk has continued to visit as the hall nears completion.
If you would like to learn more, visit timberhawkhall.com.