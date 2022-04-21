New live music venue nearing completion in Madison

(Mike Osborne) -- A new, live music venue is nearing completion in Madison.

In a press statement released Thursday, developers of Timberhawk Hall said their aim is to create an “elevated live music experience through bespoke surroundings.”

Timberhawk Hall will reportedly boast a hand-hewn stone exterior, custom art by local artisans, reclaimed timbers from Montana to grace the interior, art glass windows from Germany, and a “world-class sound system.” The Madison venue is being developed by brothers Duncan, Fred and Patrick Kennedy.

The press release quotes Hall President and Co-Founder Fred Kennedy saying the facility is designed to “create a dynamic playground for established and emerging artists, where the whole community feels welcome.”

The venue will reportedly be able to host nearly a 1,000 guests, artists and staffers for shows. The facility will also include a beer garden and a two-story green room for musical guests.

Timberhawk Hall’s unusual name was inspired, according to developers, by a hawk that began perching on the peak of the venue’s outsized timber rafters during construction. The hawk has continued to visit as the hall nears completion.