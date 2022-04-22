© 2022 WMOT
Bill regulating medication abortions heads to Tennessee governor

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 22, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would become the latest state to impose harsh penalties on doctors who violate new, strict regulations dictating the dispensing of abortion pills under a proposal headed toward Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

Lee hasn’t publicly weighed in on the measure, but he has yet to veto a bill while in office and frequently stresses his opposition to abortion.

According to the bill, delivery of abortion pills by mail would be outlawed and anyone who wanted to use abortion pills would be required to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills.

The measure mirrors similar proposals that have been introduced in Republican-controlled states seeking to clamp down medication abortion access.

