© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tenn governor calls off execution, citing oversight in plan

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 22, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
220405 OSCAR SMITH MUG SHOT.jpg
TDOC
/
Tenn. Death Row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s governor has called off what was to have been the state’s first execution since the start of the pandemic.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement Thursday saying he was granting a temporary reprieve to 72-year-old inmate Oscar Smith, Tennessee's oldest death row inmate.

He cited an unspecified “oversight” in preparations for a lethal injection that was to have been given Smith on Thursday evening.

An attorney in the public defender's office says they were notified of mishandling of execution drugs, though no further specifics were provided.

Smith was convicted of the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her teenage sons. It would have been the first execution since the pandemic began.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne