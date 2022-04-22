© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee Lawmakers finalize budget, include $500M for Titans stadium

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 22, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT
161006_capitol_hill.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have finalized a $52.8 billion spending plan for the upcoming year.

It includes squeaking through $500 million in bonds to help pay for a Tennessee Titans stadium, as well as more money for education and law enforcement.

The budget completed Thursday now goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee. He's expected to sign off on the plan even after the GOP-controlled General Assembly included a contentious sentencing legislation that at times clashed with the governor’s administration.

In total, lawmakers approved approximately $300 million in tax cuts.

Yet the Republican-supermajority Legislature rebuffed attempts from Democrats to include more funding for such things as teacher pay and state employee salaries.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne