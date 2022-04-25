© 2022 WMOT
4th Tennessean sentenced in Jan. 6, 2021, capitol riot -- 18 cases still unresolved 16 months later

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
220425 breach pics james meteer.jpg
DOJ.gov
/
FBI photos of Tennessee resident James Clifford Meteer participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean has been sentenced in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say 66-year-old Knoxville resident James Clifford Meteer has pleaded guilty to a single count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 6 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

This past week Meteer was sentenced to 60 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation, including 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution.

Twenty-two Tennessee residents have been charged in connection with the riot. Meteer is only the fourth to be sentenced in the 16 months since the Capitol was breached.

You can follow the federal cases against Tennesseans charged in connection with the riot here. Type "Tennessee" into the search box.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
