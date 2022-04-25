Tennessee bill limiting shackles on pregnant inmates heads to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee could become the latest state to strictly limit the shackling of pregnant inmates under legislation headed to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

The Republican-led state General Assembly advanced the legislation late last week.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Raumesh Akbari, who has attempted to passed the proposal for the past four years.

The bill would generally prohibit restraints of a pregnant inmate. More specifically, a pregnant inmate’s ankles, legs or waist couldn’t be shackled during labor or delivery.

It also would not allow a pregnant inmate to be shackled behind the back or to be attached to another inmate.