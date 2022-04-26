GOP leadership squabbles over proposed Tennessee election, campaign finance reforms

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tensions flared this week among Republicans who dominate Tennessee politics as state lawmakers push to finish their legislative session.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally on Monday blasted fellow Republicans in a press statement. McNally’s angry that campaign finance and election reform legislation he’s sponsoring is being strongly opposed by several high-profile GOP advocacy groups.

McNally accused the groups of “disingenuous tactics” and spreading “blatant untruths” about his bill.

The anti-abortion group Tennessee Right to Life, quickly fired back saying they “expect a little more understanding from our allies in leadership before they rush to judgement.”

McNally's proposed legislation would expand the authority of state campaign regulators, and impose stiff new reporting guidelines on election candidates and political advocacy groups.

Right to Life says the new restrictions would "fundamentally alter our operations."