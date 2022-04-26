© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

GOP leadership squabbles over proposed Tennessee election, campaign finance reforms

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 26, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
220426 lt gov randy mcnally.jpg
capitil.tn.gov
/
Tenn. Lt. Gov. and Senate Speaker Randy McNally

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tensions flared this week among Republicans who dominate Tennessee politics as state lawmakers push to finish their legislative session.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally on Monday blasted fellow Republicans in a press statement. McNally’s angry that campaign finance and election reform legislation he’s sponsoring is being strongly opposed by several high-profile GOP advocacy groups.

McNally accused the groups of “disingenuous tactics” and spreading “blatant untruths” about his bill.

The anti-abortion group Tennessee Right to Life, quickly fired back saying they “expect a little more understanding from our allies in leadership before they rush to judgement.”

McNally's proposed legislation would expand the authority of state campaign regulators, and impose stiff new reporting guidelines on election candidates and political advocacy groups.

Right to Life says the new restrictions would "fundamentally alter our operations."

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne