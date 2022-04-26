© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 26, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
191001_bill_and_maria_lee.jpg
billlee.com
/
Gov. Bill and First Lady Maria Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that will add harsh penalties against public schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports.

Lee quietly signed the proposal last Friday without comment. The bill will go into effect July 1.

The governor had previously signed a measure last year mandating that student athletes must prove their sex matches that listed on the student’s “original” birth certificate.

This year, the GOP-controlled Legislature decided to add penalties to that ban — which is in effect even as a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality makes its way through court.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne