CDC issue health alert over child hepatitis cases, Vanderbilt reports similar infections

(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital reported this week that physicians there have treated children with unexplained acute cases of hepatitis in recent months.

Similar cases have now prompted health alerts by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

The WHO says some 169 cases in children between one and 16 years of age have been reported worldwide. Cases have also been reported across the U.S., including nine cases recorded this past week in Alabama.

Some cases have resulted in liver damage and at least one child has died.

Now comes word that Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has also treated what it calls “several” childhood hepatitis cases of unknown origin in recent months.

Vanderbilt doctors say symptoms to watch for include:



Fever

Nausea and/or vomiting

Decreased appetite

Abdominal pain

Signs of liver disease can include: