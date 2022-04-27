© 2022 WMOT
CDC issue health alert over child hepatitis cases, Vanderbilt reports similar infections

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital reported this week that physicians there have treated children with unexplained acute cases of hepatitis in recent months.

Similar cases have now prompted health alerts by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

The WHO says some 169 cases in children between one and 16 years of age have been reported worldwide. Cases have also been reported across the U.S., including nine cases recorded this past week in Alabama.

Some cases have resulted in liver damage and at least one child has died.

Now comes word that Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital has also treated what it calls “several” childhood hepatitis cases of unknown origin in recent months.

Vanderbilt doctors say symptoms to watch for include:

  • Fever
  • Nausea and/or vomiting
  • Decreased appetite
  • Abdominal pain

Signs of liver disease can include:

  • jaundice)
  • dark urine
  • pale stool
  • itchy skin
  • vomiting
  • malaise
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
