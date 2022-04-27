© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee AG turns to court after state lawmaker's former aide refuses subpoenas

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
Tenn. AG Herbert Slattery is asking a judge to make Cothren explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general is asking a judge to make the one-time chief of staff to a former House speaker explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas in the investigation of a shadowy political action committee.

Cothren worked for Rep. Glen Casada before both resigned from top leadership roles in 2019 amid scandals.

The investigation into the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC comes as Cothren and Casada have been implicated in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme involving a different political entity.

Former GOP Rep. Robin Smith has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the alleged scheme. Casada and Cothren have not been charged.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
