Police in four mid-state counties searching for 'Rock Burglar'

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published April 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT
220428 mpd rock burglar pics.jpg
MPD
/
Do you recognize this burglary suspect?

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Murfreesboro Police asked for the public's help this week identifying a suspect they’re calling the “Rock Burglar.”

MPD detectives say they believe the suspect may be responsible for as many as 34 smash-and-grab burglaries to Murfreesboro businesses alone.

He’s also suspected of carrying out similar burglaries in Nashville, Smyrna, Mt. Juliet and Bedford County.

The suspect uses a rock to smash a store’s front door, then quickly rifles the cash register before fleeing in just seconds.

If you recognize the person seen in these surveillance photos, contact Murfreesboro Police at 629-201-5521 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
