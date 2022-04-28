Police in four mid-state counties searching for 'Rock Burglar'

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Murfreesboro Police asked for the public's help this week identifying a suspect they’re calling the “Rock Burglar.”

MPD detectives say they believe the suspect may be responsible for as many as 34 smash-and-grab burglaries to Murfreesboro businesses alone.

He’s also suspected of carrying out similar burglaries in Nashville, Smyrna, Mt. Juliet and Bedford County.

The suspect uses a rock to smash a store’s front door, then quickly rifles the cash register before fleeing in just seconds.

If you recognize the person seen in these surveillance photos, contact Murfreesboro Police at 629-201-5521 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.