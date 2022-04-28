© 2022 WMOT
News

School library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 28, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
220428 ala most banned books.jpg
ala.org
/
The American Library Association lists these three books among the top ten most widely banned writings in the nation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans have advanced legislation that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries just moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned.

The measure is just one of several proposals introduced in Tennessee this year designed to impose more scrutiny and transparency in public school libraries amid a national spike in book challenges and bans.

Republican Rep. Jerry Sexton introduced an amendment this week to a school bill that would give the state’s textbook commission veto power over what books end in school libraries.

Sexton says he would burn any book deemed inappropriate for schools, but said that likely won't happen since he's not on the commission.

