© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee nears overhaul of K-12 education funding formula

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT
220428 school safe logo.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominated General Assembly is nearing the finish line of an overhaul of the state formula for funding its multibillion-dollar K-12 education system.

The House passed its version Wednesday after Democratic lawmakers were abruptly blocked by Republicans from floor discussion of what is one of this year’s most sweeping pieces of legislation.

The Senate cleared its version afterward, leaving some final details to be worked out as lawmakers are nearing the end of their annual session.

Rewriting Tennessee’s school funding system has been a priority for Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Some education advocates and Democratic lawmakers unsuccessfully pleaded for more time on the state’s most expensive budget item.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne