© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee health commissioner leaving post next month

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT
200325_dr_lisa_piercey_0.jpg
tn.gov
/
Tenn. Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is leaving state government next month.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Pierce's departure on Thursday. It is effective May 31. Lee will name a successor in coming weeks.

Piercey joined the administration in January 2019 and was a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee said in a statement that she led the state's response to one of its most challenging crises.

Piercey told WPLN-FM she wants to spend more time with family and start a consulting firm.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne