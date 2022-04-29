© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT
The Tennessee Capitol Building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have closed out the 2022 legislative session by passing a bill that lets a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Republican-supermajority Legislature also worked out remaining differences Thursday on an education funding formula overhaul spearheaded by Gov. Bill Lee.

They passed tougher campaign finance and ethics rules amid a federal investigation that has already seen one House Republican plead guilty and resign.

Those proposals and many more will head to the Republican governor, who has never vetoed a bill.

The election-year session began in January.

