Tenn. GOP proposes 20 COIVD-19 restrictions, passes 5 in 2022 legislative session

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Several new laws passed during the just ended General Assembly will change the way Tennessee fights COVID-19 going forward.

State lawmakers introduced 20 bills during the session that would have in some way restricted how the health crisis can be addressed. Five of those measures passed.

Nineteen of the proposals offered were filed by Republicans. Many conservatives considered health mandates intended to slow spread of the virus as infringements on personal freedoms.

Of the five bills that passed this session, one prohibits the state from closing churches during a health emergency. A second new law makes so-called natural immunity the legal equivalent of being vaccinated in Tennessee.

A third would make the drug Ivermectin available over-the-counter for use against the virus. Ivermectin has not been approved for use against COVID-19, and can be dangerous when taken inappropriately.

Here are links to the five measures that were approved by the Tennessee General Assembly. (HB1137, HB1871, HB1960, HB2746, HB2858)

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
