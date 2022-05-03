TDOT: Pothole relief is on the way, Middle Tennessee.

(Mike Osborne) — If you thought potholes on mid-state roads were especially bad this year, the Tennessee Department of Transportation agrees with you.

TDOT says several area roads are so bad the agency has decided to simply repave them rather than try to patch the holes.

Most of the re-paving will take place at night to ease congestion.

The state will continue to fill potholes until the repaving on each section of highway can be completed.

Here's a list of road sections slated for repaving:



Briley Parkway, Davidson County (from McGavock Pike to I-65)

I-40, Davidson County (from US 70 to Charlotte Pike)

I-40, Wilson County (from east of 840 to east of US 70 / east of US 70 to Smith Co. line)

I-40, Smith County (from Wilson County line to east of SR 53)

I-24, Rutherford County (from Medical Center Parkway to Stones River)

I-24, Rutherford and Bedford Counties (from east of Epps Mill to Coffee Co. line)

I-65, Robertson County (from Sumner Co. line to Honey Run Creek Bridge)

I-65, Maury County (from Marshall Co. line to near SR 99)

I-40, Cheatham County (from Williamson Co. line to Davidson Co. line)

If you'd like to alert TDOT to potholes you've encountered on a state road, fill out the form at this link: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html