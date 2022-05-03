© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee gov plans to sign school library scrutiny bill

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
220428 ala most banned books.jpg
ala.org
/
The American Library Association lists these three books among the top ten most widely banned writings in the nation.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he plans to sign a bill that would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Republican’s comments to reporters Monday come the week after GOP supermajorities in the legislature passed the bill.

The proposal would give the state’s politically appointed textbook commission ultimate say in an appeals process over school library book challenges.

When someone challenges a book, the elected school board makes a ruling.

Under the bill, if a parent, student or school worker doesn’t like the decision, they could appeal to the textbook commission, whose choice will apply to school libraries statewide.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne