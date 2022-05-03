Tennessee gov plans to sign school library scrutiny bill

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he plans to sign a bill that would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Republican’s comments to reporters Monday come the week after GOP supermajorities in the legislature passed the bill.

The proposal would give the state’s politically appointed textbook commission ultimate say in an appeals process over school library book challenges.

When someone challenges a book, the elected school board makes a ruling.

Under the bill, if a parent, student or school worker doesn’t like the decision, they could appeal to the textbook commission, whose choice will apply to school libraries statewide.