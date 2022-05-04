Longtime Williamson County GOP Rep. Casada loses bid for County Clerk

(Mike Osborne) — One of yesterday’s most closely watched primary races was an attempt by former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada’s to jump from the State Capitol to the Williamson County Clerk’s office.

The Franklin Republican resigned from the Speaker’s post in 2019 following a series of scandals. Casada is also the focus of ongoing state and federal investigations into possible campaign finance violations.

He has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Casada announced late last year that he would not seek reelection to the Tennessee House, but would run for Williamson County Clerk. He was resoundingly defeated in that effort last night by incumbent clerk Jeff Whidby.

Casada won election to the Williamson County Commission in 1994. He was elected to represent the county in the state legislature in 2001.

Casada has garnered national media attention for Tennessee on several occasions. In 2009, he joined a lawsuit challenging President Obama's citizenship. In 2015, he suggested the National Guard be used to locate and deport Syrian refugees from Tennessee.