© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Settlement for Black-majority town in Tenn. takeover case

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 4, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
220406 mason tenn welcome sign.jpg
wiki commons
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The small town of Mason has announced it has reached a deal halting the threat of a takeover of its finances by the state of Tennessee.

The settlement marks a victory for town officials who had argued the state was treating Mason’s majority-Black leaders differently than they have white administrators who also struggled with finances.

As part of the agreement, Mason officials will have to notify the state when they spend more than $1,000.

Notably, the deal will nearly halve the $10,000 monthly payment Mason had been paying on what it owed to its water and sewer funds.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne