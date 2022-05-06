23rd Tennessean arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Riot

(Mike Osborne) — Twenty-three Tennesseans have now been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, following Thursday's arrest of a Maryville man.

Edward Kelly, 33, is facing some of the most serious charges leveled against Tennessee riot participants.

Here is the narrative of Kelly's alleged participation in the riot as affirmed by federal prosecutors:

"...on Jan. 6, Kelley was among a crowd of rioters illegally gathered at the Capitol Building. He was wearing a gas mask and green tactical helmet and had a backpack secured across his chest. Kelley moved to the scaffolding over the stairs of the West Front of the Capitol Building, where he and two other men got into an altercation with a Capitol Police officer. Kelley also pushed and pulled on a metal barricade as he made his way to the outside of the Senate Wing Door. He then used a piece of wood to breach the window adjacent to the Senate Wing Door. He was the fourth rioter to enter the building through the window. After entering through the breached window, Kelley moved to the still closed Senate Wing Door and kicked it open, which allowed other rioters to enter. As he moved through the building, Kelley changed from the gas mask into a red, white, and blue medical mask, eventually entering the Rotunda. Kelley left the building approximately 40 minutes after he first broke in."

The charges against Kelly include Assault, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Destruction of Government Property, Unlawful Entry and Physical Violence, Violent Entry, disorderly conduct, and other offenses.

He was arrested Thursday and arraigned at the Federal Courthouse in Knoxville.

Of the 23 Tennesseans charged in connection with the riot to date, 5 have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

Federal documents:

