2 Tennesseans among the tourists who died mysteriously at Bahamas resort

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT
220510 seal nation bahamas.jpg
Gov. of Bahamas
The national seal of the Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say samples extracted from three tourists from Tennessee and Florida who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a U.S. lab to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened.

Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying. He identified the victims as Michael and Robbie Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to Florida and remains in serious condition.

Their bodies were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma.

