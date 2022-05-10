© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

State lawmakers passed no significant new gun access legislation during 2022 session

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 10, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT
200811_tsa_confiscated_gun.jpg
TSA
/

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s pro gun lobby is not happy with the state’s GOP leadership for failing to further reduce gun law restrictions during the just ended legislative session.

Lawmakers introduced 31 firearms and gun permit proposals this year. Just five were approved.

The most significant was a new law making it legal to possess a sawed off shotgun or rifle.

The pro gun Tennessee Firearms Association called that effort “an absolute failure” and blasted Gov. Bill Lee for his lack of support.

Meanwhile, the gun control group Tennessee Moms Demand Action called the 2022 General Assembly “a major win for gun safety in Tennessee.”

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne