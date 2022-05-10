State lawmakers passed no significant new gun access legislation during 2022 session

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s pro gun lobby is not happy with the state’s GOP leadership for failing to further reduce gun law restrictions during the just ended legislative session.

Lawmakers introduced 31 firearms and gun permit proposals this year. Just five were approved.

The most significant was a new law making it legal to possess a sawed off shotgun or rifle.

The pro gun Tennessee Firearms Association called that effort “an absolute failure” and blasted Gov. Bill Lee for his lack of support.

Meanwhile, the gun control group Tennessee Moms Demand Action called the 2022 General Assembly “a major win for gun safety in Tennessee.”