Tennessee's average cost for a gallon of gasoline back above $4

Published May 10, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Fuel costs headed sharply higher again in Tennessee this week.

Triple A said Tuesday morning that the statewide average for a gallon of unleaded regular stood at $4.12. That’s an increase of 21 cents in just the past week.

In Greater Nashville Tuesday morning’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $4.15. That’s an increase of 23 cents in the past week.

Williamson County had the mid-state’s highest prices with some stations in Brentwood and Franklin selling a gallon for $4.69 on Tuesday.

Analysts say you can blame embargoes on Russian crude oil due to the war in Ukraine, along with the beginning of the summer travel season here in the U.S.

