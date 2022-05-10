© 2022 WMOT
News

University of Tennessee to resume requiring test scores

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee says students applying to attend next fall will be required to submit standardized test scores.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the school has decided to return to its pre-pandemic policy of requiring students to submit scores from the SAT, ACT or both.

It had stopped requiring test scores during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when testing centers closed down to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Campus admissions leaders had explored the idea of keeping the test optional, but school President Randy Boyd said in a statement that official don't intend to propose revisions.

