Volkswagen job fair seeks 1000 Chattanooga plant production workers

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 11, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
220511 vw id4.jpg
vw.com
/
The ID.4 is the second model of VW's first fully-electric crossover SUV.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen is holding a job fair aimed at hiring 1,000 production workers for its assembly plant in Tennessee.

The hiring event will take place Saturday onsite at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga.

The effort to add workers comes as Volkswagen expands the Tennessee facility as the company's North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing and battery pack assembly.

The production positions would be primarily for second, third and fourth shifts. Pay will begin at $24.40 including shift premium and quarterly bonuses and will top out at $33 an hour.

The Volkswagen Chattanooga plant began production in April 2011 and currently employs more than 4,000 people.

