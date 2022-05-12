Tenn. COVID-19 infections continue to rise, now up 5 weeks in a row

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new case counts have now risen five weeks in a row.

During the week that ended Saturday, the number of new infections reported statewide rose to just under 4,900 cases. That’s a 35 percent increase over the week before.

The number of new infections being reported each week remains relatively small. Back in mid-January, Tennessee health officials were reporting weekly case counts 24 times higher.

This past week, new case counts jumped 25 percent in Metro Nashville, 30 percent in Williamson County, and 57 percent in Rutherford County.