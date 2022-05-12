Tennessee GOP Congressional Reps. split over vote on war aid for Ukraine

(Mike Osborne) — Four Tennessee Congressional Reps voted against this week’s bi-partisan legislation authorizing more aid to Ukraine.

The bill to send another $40 million to Ukraine to bolster its war with Russia passed the U.S. House Tuesday night 368 votes to 57.

Four of the no votes were Tennessee Republicans Reps. John Rose, Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais and Diana Harshbarger. Democrats Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen voted in favor, as did GOP Reps. Check Fleischmann, Mark Green and David Kustoff.

East Tennessee Republican Rep. Harshbarger explained her vote saying, “I will not support sending billions overseas when mothers in America can’t feed their children.”

West Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen voted in favor, saying the funding would “keep Ukraine in the fight defending democracy.”