Ashley Judd talks about mental health after mother's death

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
220502 Naomi and Wynonna Judd.jpg
countrymusichalloffame.org
/
Naomi and Wynonna Judd

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Ashley Judd encouraged people to seek help for their mental health after the loss of her mother, country star Naomi Judd.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the movie star said she wanted to address her mother's struggle with depression and talked about resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76, a day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her duo partner and daughter Wynonna Judd.

Ashley Judd said her mother shot herself.

She said she cherishes every moment they had together. She also says she hopes people make the distinction between their loved ones and the mental health issues they face.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
