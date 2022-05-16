Records call into question who knew what when in botched execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly released records show at two least two people connected to a planned Tennessee execution that was abruptly put on hold April 21 knew the night before that the lethal injection drugs the state planned to use hadn’t undergone certain required testing.

Last month, Gov. Bill Lee abruptly halted inmate Oscar Smith’s execution, citing an “oversight” in the execution process.

On Friday, the Department of Correction released 20 pages of heavily redacted emails and text messages to The Associated Press through a records request.

During last week’s news conference announcing the independent investigation, Lee said the testing problem was noticed shortly before the execution.

The text messages imply that some people knew almost a day before.