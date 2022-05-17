Brandi Carlile, Yola, Allison Russell lead Americana noms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Yola are the leading nominees for the 2022 Americana Honors and Awards, with each one up for album of the year, artist of the year and song of the year.

Carlile is a six-time Grammy winning artist and producer and an Americana favorite, having won artist of the year twice before.

Russell's debut solo album “Outside Child” is nominated for album of the year as is Yola's sophomore record “Stand For Myself.”

Other artist of the year nominees are Jason Isbell and Billy Strings. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are nominated for album of the year, as well as Aida Victoria.

The annual awards show is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.