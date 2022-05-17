© 2022 WMOT
News

Brandi Carlile, Yola, Allison Russell lead Americana noms

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT
220517 brandi carlile album cover.jpg
brandicarlile.com
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Yola are the leading nominees for the 2022 Americana Honors and Awards, with each one up for album of the year, artist of the year and song of the year.

Carlile is a six-time Grammy winning artist and producer and an Americana favorite, having won artist of the year twice before.

Russell's debut solo album “Outside Child” is nominated for album of the year as is Yola's sophomore record “Stand For Myself.”

Other artist of the year nominees are Jason Isbell and Billy Strings. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are nominated for album of the year, as well as Aida Victoria.

The annual awards show is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
