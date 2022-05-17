© 2022 WMOT
During 2022 legislative session, state lawmakers preoccupied with what school children learn

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — What Tennessee children learn in school was a major focus of state lawmakers during the just ended 2022 legislative session.

Some 20 proposed changes to laws governing school curriculum were filed and more than half were approved by the Republican controlled General Assembly.

Among the proposals written into law was a provision that requires students to learn, as the bill reads, “about the virtues of capitalism” as opposed to “communism and socialism.”

A second law passed this session requires Tennessee schools to include “curricula designed to educate students in black history and black culture.”

One measure that did not pass? A law that would have required students to learn about the holocaust.

You can review all of the school curriculum changes proposed during the 2022 legislative session here.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
