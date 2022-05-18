Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis and the late country singer Keith Whitley will join the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The 86-year-old Lewis, nicknamed “The Killer," is one of only a handful of artists to be in both music halls. Lewis says he thought he might never be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, but he's glad to have the honor.

Whitley had a short career, less than five years on the Billboard charts before his death at the age of 34. But his songs like “When You Say Nothing at All” had a lasting impression on the genre.

Music executive Joe Galante was also announced as a non-performer inductee.