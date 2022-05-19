1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting on MTSU campus following Riverdale High graduation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Rutherford County’s Riverdale High was closed Thursday, following a shooting Wednesday night near the school’s graduation ceremony that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The shooting took place on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University where the graduation was being held.

An MTSU alert sent at 9:13 p.m. urged campus residents and visitors to leave the area if they could do so safely, or shelter in place. the university didn't send an all-clear message until Thursday morning at about 4:30 a.m.

It isn’t clear if the victims are Riverdale students. No names have been released yet. Officials say the injured victim is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

MTSU Police, Murfreesboro Police, Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies and Highway Patrol Troopers searched the area overnight for suspects, but no arrests have been made.