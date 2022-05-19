Tennessee new COVID-19 infections have nearly quadrupled in 6 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans reporting new COVID-19 infections continued to rise this past week.

New case counts jumped another 35 percent during the week that ended last Saturday.

The omicron surge came to an end during the last week in March when just 1,700 new infections were reported. This past week, the weekly case count was nearly four times higher at just over 6,500 new infections.

The number of Tennesseans being hospitalized for virus related complications is also on the rise again.

The number of state residents being treated in hospitals bottomed out back on March 23 at just 128 patients statewide. In the weeks since, hospitalizations have jumped 78 percent.

The number of Tennessee's dying of COVID-19 complications has now risen three weeks running. However, the number of deaths reported is relatively low. A total of 59 Tennesseans died during the week that ended May 14.