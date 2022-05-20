© 2022 WMOT
News

In Tennessee, 1 in 20 residents missed during US head count

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published May 20, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
(Associated Press) — Around 1 in 20 residents in Arkansas and Tennessee were missed during the 2020 census, and four other U.S. states had significant undercounts of their populations which could shortchange them of federal funding in the current decade.

That's according to figures from a survey the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.

In Florida, and Texas, undercounts appear to have cost them congressional seats too. In eight states, residents were overcounted.

In Minnesota and Rhode Island, overcounts appear to have helped save them from losing congressional seats.

In the remaining 36 states, the overcounts and undercounts weren’t statistically significant.

