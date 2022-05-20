Tennessee unemployment remained at historic low in April

(Mike Osborne) — New unemployment data released Thrusday shows Tennessee’s historically low unemployment rate remained steady this past month.

April’s jobless rate continued at 3.2 percent. That’s four-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

State labor officials say the Tennessee economy has added well over 145,000 jobs over the past year. Some 7,700 new jobs were created in April alone, mostly in the leisure and hospitality sectors.