News

Police: 6 wounded in Chattanooga shooting were children

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published May 31, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
220531 chatt police cruiser.jpg
CPD
/

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area. The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pull guns and fired at the other group.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
