Tennessee coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published May 31, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
220531 kingston tva fossil plant.jpg
TVA
/
The TVA Kingston Fossil Plant was the site of the disastrous 2008 coal ash spill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Workers who cleaned up the 2008 Kingston, Tennessee, coal ash spill spent years working in conditions that they believe made them sick.

The first worker lawsuits were filed against cleanup contractor Jacobs Engineering in 2013. But nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.

As the cases drag on, dozens who believed their work for the contractor made them sick have died.

The company’s latest challenge is a request to dismiss most of the plaintiffs for failing to follow a procedure outlined in the Tennessee Silica Claims Priorities Act.

The Tennessee Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Wednesday.

News
Mike Osborne
